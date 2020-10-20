Lawrence D. Mudge, 87, of Milton passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born in Covington, Tioga County, Pa., he was the son of the late George N. and Anna Mudge. He was married to the late Beverly J. Mudge, who proceeded him in death earlier this year. Larry joined his loving wife on their 68th wedding anniversary.
He was the owner/operator of Larry’s TV and Appliance in Milton for over 45 years before retiring. He and Beverly continued to work with their son Dan at the business until July of 2018. He was a member of the St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton.
Lawrence is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law Larry R. and Roxanne Mudge of New Columbia and Daniel E. and Carol Mudge of Milton; four grandchildren, Jamie Grobes of Lewisburg, Toni Finan of Hellerton, Ellie Maneval of Watsontown and Becky Messersmith of Danville; and six great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation, private services with be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
