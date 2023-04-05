WATSONTOWN — Helen J. Bastian, 97, had her prayers answered on April 1st, 2023, when she was delivered to heaven. She was a life resident of Watsontown, PA, and spent the last few years being cared for by her daughter, Candy Bastian Foley and her son-in-law Jeffry Foley. Special thanks to granddaughter Heather Foley Whaley for helping these last couple of months.
She was born March 10, 1926, to the late Harold and Nellie (Johnson) Seamon. She married Clarence (Rink) Bastian on October 28, 1944, and had been married for 69 years before his passing on May 6th, 2014.
In keeping with her wishes, the burial will be private at the convenience of her family.
Good Samaritan Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.