MILTON - Dorothijean Schubert Poeth, 95, of Milton, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Nursing Care Center.
Born April 8, 1925, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Carl August and Vilma Henrietta (Diehl) Schubert. On Sept. 4, 1987, she married Blaine A. Poeth who preceded her in death on July 25, 2013. Together, they shared nearly 26 years of loving memories.
Dorothijean was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1943. She attended the University of Maryland and Williamsport Technical Institute. She retired from ACF Industries, Milton, in 1987 with 41 years of service. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton.
Dorothijean enjoyed gardening and sketching. She was a skilled draftsman.
Surviving are two stepsons and two stepdaughters-in-law, Thomas and Nancy Poeth of Webster, N.Y. and Donald and Kay Poeth of Middleburg; three stepgrandchildren, Lindsey Poeth and partner Bruce Cowgill, Dr. Kaitlin Beckman (Michael), and Chad Poeth (Koi); and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Lucas and Leila Sadoulet, Phoebe and Theo Beckman, and Sarah, Darrin, and Michelle Poeth.
Dorothijean was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Vilma Schubert, her beloved husband, Blaine A. Poeth, and a stepson, Walter B. Poeth.
The family deeply appreciates the compassionate care given to Dorothijean by her Home Instead caregivers as well as her caregivers in her final months at Buffalo Valley Nursing Care Center.
Graveside services are being held privately at the convenience of the family at Orchard Hills Memorial Park, Shamokin Dam, with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothijean’s memory may be sent to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
The family is being assisted by Shaw Funeral Home in Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhome.com.
