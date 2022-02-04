NEW COLUMBIA — Shirley M. Stigerwalt, 86, of New Columbia, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in New Berlin on May 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Palmer Walter and Mary (Drumheller) Walter Moll and her stepfather Floyd Moll. She was married to Charles E. Stigerwalt. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and had retired from Commonwealth Bank in Milton.
She was a member of the Milton Lutheran Church. She had a strong belief in Jesus Christ and was a faithful servant.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children and their spouses, Janet and David Welliver of New Columbia, Lisa and Wayne Wise of Hanover, and James and Brenda Stigerwalt of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren, Laura Michael, Kala Shreck, Melissa Raup, Justin Raup, Heather Perrin and Sarah Beth Egan; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Clyde Walter of New Berlin and Jay Walter of New Berlin.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Stigerwalt, a brother Henry Walter, and a sister Christabella Buck.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 1 with Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to the Milton Lutheran Church 100 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
