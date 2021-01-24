FORT WORTH, Texas - Richard E. Hagerman, 90, of Fort Worth. Texas, formerly of Turbotville, died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Anthony Township, a son of the late Lee and Ada (Becher) Hagerman. On Nov. 2, 1951 he married the former Irene Betz, who survives. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage. They enjoyed raising their family, playing cards with friends, time spent together watching college/pro football, bowling and traveling.
Richard graduated in 1949 from the former North-Mont High School, Turbotville. He retired from the former American Home Foods, now ConAgra, Milton.
He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville.
Richard enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling and playing softball in various leagues.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Judy Baumgardner and her husband, Allen, of Fort Worth Texas, Scott Hagerman and his wife, Mary, of Harrisburg and Joyce Ranck and her husband, Bob, of Watsontown; one brother, Robert Hagerman and his wife, Connie, of Turbotville; one sister, Miriam Dell and her husband, David, of Lansdale; one sister-in-law, Jennie Hagerman, of Turbotville; six grandchildren, Cory, Wyatt, Andrew, Brady, Fawn and Rob and seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jack, Dylan, Eamon, Ainsley, Arabelle and Oakley.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Jay and one sister, Pauline Stahl.
Burial was held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented