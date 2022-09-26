WATSONTOWN — Hazel J. Klock, 95, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Dec. 8, 1926 in Shamokin, she was the daughter of late Richard J. and Rachel E. (Dreibelbis) Edwards. On Sept. 17, 1949, she married George F. Klock Jr., and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage until his passing in August 2012.
Hazel was a 1947 graduate of the Geisinger School of Nursing, she served as a U.S. Army Cadet Nurse for nine years. She was a member of Watsontown Presbyterian Church. She loved to quilt with the Clarkstown Quilters, and did ecclesiastical sewing for many churches. Hazel received many awards from the Embroidery Guild of America, for her work.
She was a member of the Montgomery House Library in McEwensville, and was a volunteer with teaching adults how to read. Also, she enjoyed doing needlework, reading and was a talented painter. Hazel loved all of her family and friends in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
She is survived by her two children: Sharon A. Klock, and Daniel G. Klock and his wife Ginger, all of Statesville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Fred, Dieter and Rainer Klock; one great-granddaughter, Samantha Klock; and a nephew, David Hughes.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. Then a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church Watsontown, with Rev. Paul A. Smith, officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
Everyone in attendance for the viewing and funeral will be required to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory be made to St. Jude's Hospital, stjude.org/donate, or to the Montgomery House Library, 20 Church St., McEwensville, PA 17749.
