NEW COLUMBIA — James R. Hendricks, 83, of New Columbia, formerly of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Liberty Township, Montour County on March 20, 1938, he was the son of the late James M. and Katherine I. (Acor) Hendricks. He was married to the former Nancy Glant. Together they celebrated 46 years of marriage until her death in 2009.
Jim was a 1956 graduate of Milton High School and had served in the PA National Guard. He had worked for American Home Foods and was the Recording Secretary for UFCW Local 38 from 1956 to 1999, where he never missed a day of work.
He was a member of the Keystoner’s Drum and Bugle Corps and took part in the World Championship in Miami, Fla. He was also a leader of the Comancheros Drum and bugle Corps, a member of the American Legion Post 71, where he was finance officer for several years and was a huge Penn State fan.
He is survived by a stepdaughter and her husband Denise and Robert Ulmer of New Columbia, a step granddaughter Bethany Ann Ulmer, a step great grandson Lane Michael Thompson, and two sisters Judy Pursell of Leesburg, Fla., and Sylvia Hendricks of Milton.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a step son Dennis “Fritz” Ashby.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., in Harmony Cemetery, Milton. A time of fellowship and refreshment will be held at the American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton, beginning at noon.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
