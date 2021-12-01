MIFFLINBURG — Mary L. Katherman, 90, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Dec. 21, 1930, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Wesley and Rebecca (Stahl) Smith. On Nov. 12, 1951, she married Charles W. “Bill” Katherman Jr., who survives.
Mary was employed at JPM, Lewisburg.
She was a member of Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Millmont.
Mary enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son, Gregory A. Katherman of Mifflinburg; one sister, Marjorie Dietrick of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Eric C. Katherman, Brian G. Katherman, Julie L. Lohr and Stacie M. Grohmann; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Linda Katherman.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.