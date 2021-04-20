MILTON - Charles A. "Chuck" Mosser, 61, of Milton, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 26, 1960, he was the son of the late Vernon L. "Dick" and Dorothy I. (Cromley) Mosser.
Chuck worked for SunCom in Lewisburg for many years. He loved the outdoors, trains, tractors and everything about the farm life.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 with Pastor Shawn McNett, Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge, officiating. Burial will follow in Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.
To share a condolence or leave a memory for the family visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
