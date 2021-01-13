MILTON — Albert Michael ‘Mike’ Prosseda, 78, of Upper Market Street, Milton, and formerly of the White Deer Pike, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born July 13, 1942, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Albert Andrew and Dorothy Louise (Strickler) Prosseda.
Mike was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School and he worked as a salesman for Milton Metals and Prosseda Aluminum.
Mike Prosseda was the man.
In his youth, he was the Dancin’ Man, as he would go anywhere to dance. As he got older, he became the String Art Man, having practically invented the art form. His work can still be seen in some local establishments. Then, he transitioned to becoming the Record Man – he could get you virtually any record ever recorded. And then he was the Movie Man, finding and recording any movie or TV series that his friends requested.
But above all that Mike was a caring and friendly man. His relentless cheerfulness touched everyone he came in contact with. He was always willing to help anyone who needed anything, and he brightened the day of anyone who happened to cross paths with him. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by two sons, Albert Michael Prosseda Jr. and Keith Andrew Prosseda, both of Milton; three brothers, Jan Prosseda of Harrisburg, and Chris Prosseda and Gelasio Prosseda, both of Milton; a sister, Gay Anderson of Milton and a grandson, Evan Rose.
Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Prosseda; and his former wife, Carol Pawling Prosseda.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented