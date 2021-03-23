A graveside service for William O. Dickerman, who died on Jan. 30, 2021, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Arrangements are under the care of Grenoble Funeral Home. www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 7:17 pm
