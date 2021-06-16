SUNBURY — On Friday, June 11, 2021, Angela Rae Chaundy, a loving wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 65.
Angie was born April 10, 1956, in Lewisburg, to the late George and Gladys (Heimbach) Guffey.
She was a 1974 graduate of Milton High School. Angie went on to work for various employers over the years. Some of the notable ones were: JJ Newberry’s, Groce’s Silk Mill, Medical Center Pharmacy and Weis Markets.
Angie’s greatest enjoyments in life were her great love and devotion to her family, including her church family. She also enjoyed crafting, reading, running her eBay store, her beloved animals and making her famous macaroni and cheese for the church fellowships. She faithfully attended Victory Bible Church in Paxinos.
Angie is survived and deeply missed by her husband Byron; her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Richard O’Neal; her son, Joshua Chaundy; sister, Georgia Radel; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Kathy Guffey; brother-in-law, Arthur Chaundy Jr.; and one niece and two nephews.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Victory Bible Church, Snydertown, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Mifflinburg.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.
