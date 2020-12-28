MILTON - Barbara Mitchell, 101, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Born May 14, 1919, in Paradise, Turbot Township, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Sarah (Eschbach) Plotts. She was the widow of William Mitchell, who passed away in 1996.
She was a 1937 graduate of Milton High School and was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ for over 60 years. She was a member of the Church Women’s Guild and AARP.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening and knitting but her main focus of her life was being a homemaker and caring for her family.
Barbara is survived by a son, Gary Mitchell and his wife Carole of Milton; and two granddaughters, Julia and Lauren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Irwin and a sister, Phyllis Biddle.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.