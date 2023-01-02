MILTON — Elwood “Al” W. Snyder, 91, of Milton, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Born March 23, 1931 in Sunbury, he was a son of the late Henry J. and Verdia-Fianna (Roush) Snyder. On July 25, 1949 he married the former Alice Marie Satteson and together they celebrated 68 years of marriage, before her death on March 21, 2018.
Al worked for Delmot Motor Express, N.Y. and Al’s Leasing, N.Y. as an owner/operator for 46 years.
He was of the Christian faith.
Al enjoyed the outdoors and did much hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed bowling and golf. To escape the cold Pennsylvania winters, Al and Alice would travel to Arizona during the winter months and enjoy the warm company of their many friends.
He will be missed by all and was a great father, pap and brother.
Surviving are two sons, Donald Snyder, and his wife Linda, of Riviera Beach, Florida, Randy Snyder, and his wife Lisa, of Huntingdon; one daughter, Darla May, of Milton; one brother, Irvin Snyder, and his wife Carolyn, of Danville; two sisters-in-law, Fay Satteson Springer, of Milton and Betty Snyder, of Delaware, MD; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by four brothers, Henry, William, Robert and Nelson Snyder and three sisters, Beulah Rohrbach, Catherine Beck and Mary Sears.
Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Beech Flats Cemetery, Canton.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
