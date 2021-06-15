WATSONTOWN - Leonard W. Lehman, 88, formerly of Elimsport and Williamsport, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He suffered with dementia for many years.
Born Oct. 17, 1932, in South Williamsport, he was the son of the late Elias and Grace (Shuman) Lehman.
He attended Pikes Peal school and did logging with his dad. He worked for Avco and Textron in Williamsport. He also worked for Wood Parts on River Avenue, Williamsport, and sold snowmobiles with his brother-in-law Harry White in Hughesville.
He enjoyed helping with the concession stands at the Elimsport and South Williamsport fireman’s festivals. He loved farming, salmon fishing, cutting wood, running his four-wheeler, and hunting close to home and out west.
He is survived by son, Elias Lehman and his wife Deb of Allenwood; three daughters, Sandra Lancaster of Florida, Cathy Kratzer of New Berlin, and Kim Martin and her husband Ryan of Milton; seven grandchildren, Angie Lehman of Utah, Amanda Ohl and her husband Nate of Muncy, Brandy Kuhns of New Berlin, Kyale Helwig and his companion Brittany of Hughesville, Bryce Martin and his wife Kitty of Lebanon, Nate Martin and his wife Sarah of Alabama, and Ashley Steward of Florida; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Winters of Duboistown; many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Lauanna (Hazel) Lehman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Lehman; two wives, the former Betty McWilliams and the former Donna Draubaugh; and three sisters, Eva Taylor, Shirley Miller, and Helen Hurley.
He will greatly be missed by family and friends.
His children are having a remembrance of his life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company, 15933 S. State Route 44, Allenwood. Food and drinks will be provided.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
