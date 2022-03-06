MILTON — Thomas E. Eyster, 60, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on Dec. 26. 1961, he was the son of Mary (Guyer) and James Foresman of Allenwood and the late Donald Eyster. He was married to the former Brenda Bowers. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage.
Tom was a 1979 graduate of Warrior Run High School and had served in the US Marine Corps, serving in Beirut. He had worked for Federal Bureau of Prisons in Allenwood for 17 years.
As a jack of all trades, he enjoyed helping people, fixing cars and especially working on his Camaro.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter Allicia Eyster- King and her husband Robert King of Augusta, GA; a son Travis Eyster and his wife Tiffany Elder of Watsontown; two brothers James Foresman Jr. and his wife Jill, and Steve Foresman and his wife Carla of Middleburg; a sister Wendy Narug and her husband Joe of Demotte, IN; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Foresman.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
