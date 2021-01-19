SUNBURY — Elizabeth A. Onesi, 58, of Sunbury, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, after a recent battle with cancer.
Born June 2, 1962, she was the daughter of the late H. Lawrence and Virginia (Golfieri) Krebs of Milton.
She was a 1980 graduate of Milton High School and worked as a legal secretary for Northumberland County and several law offices.
Beth was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. She enjoyed cooking, going to the beach, hosting gatherings of family and friends, and her dog Benny. Most of all she relished the time she got to spend with her daughter, Lauren, and her soon to be son-in-law, Ben.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Onesi, of Florida, her companion, Ed Mackert, of Sunbury, sister, Barbara Wulczyn (Hans), of Mechanicsburg, and niece, Kendra Wulczyn.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will follow with her pastor, the Rev. Richard Fangmann. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
The family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In honor of Beth the family requests that contributions be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
