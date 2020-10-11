WAYNESBORO — Catherine S. “Kate” Buehler, 80, of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born March 21, 1940, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Merrill W. Sr. and Gertrude F. (Young) Buehler.
She was a graduate of Milton High School and later Alvernia College in Reading.
For many years, Kate taught at the elementary level at schools in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Waynesboro. She later was housekeeping supervisor at Manor Care Health Services in Chambersburg, and Robinwood in Hagerstown, Md., where she retired.
Some of her favorite things were taking trips to the beach and giraffes. Young at heart, she never missed an opportunity for new adventures with her family.
She is survived by brother, Merrill Buehler Jr. of Milton; sister, Barbara Buehler of Somers Point, N.J.; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Sylvia Leatherman; and two brothers, John Buehler and Michael G. Buehler.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Waynesboro Area Human Services, 123 Walnut St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.