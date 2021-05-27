WATSONTOWN — Cynthia (Cindy) A. Schaeffer, 66, was called home to be with her soulmate Robert and the lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Cindy was born July 15, 1954, in Perkasie, Pa., the daughter of the late Raymond and Lois (Freeze) Edmunds.
She enjoyed more than anything spending her time with her husband, daughter, and grandchildren. Family was so very important to her. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and when she would go out and about she would always look in the sky for hawks, she believed that when you saw a hawk it meant is was going to be a good day. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing and would hand-make gowns for herself, granddaughter and friends to wear at the PA Renaissance Faire.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert H. Schaeffer of Watsontown; her parents, Raymond and Lois Edmunds of Washingtonville and a sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Schaeffer (Brian) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Dominique “Nikki” Lundy (Chris) of Lairdesville, Jonathon Edmunds (Hailey) of Northumberland, Dakota Barto of Lewisburg, Cheyenne Barto (Austin) of Lewisburg, Sophee Oakes of Lewisburg; and a great-grandson, Bryson. In addition three is survived by stepchildren and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three brothers.
A celebration of her life will be in July.
