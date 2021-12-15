NEW COLUMBIA - Gladys I. Hauck, 81, of Hauck Road, New Columbia, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.
Born Dec. 27, 1939, in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Reeder) Reynolds. She was married to the late Nelson E. Hauck, who preceded her in death on March 11, 2013.
Gladys attended schools in Dewart and Watsontown.She was a member of Trinity United
Church of Christ in Watsontown. Gladys worked in the housekeeping department of Evangelical Community Hospital, and she also worked at Masonite and Zenith.
She enjoyed playing bingo, going swimming, attending public sales and watching westerns.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Hauck and his significant other, Lisa Reedy, of New Columbia; a daughter, Julia Bell of New Columbia; three sisters, Mary Bingaman of Millmont, Shirley Haupt of Watsontown, and Ada Hauck of Watsontown; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Michael Hauck and Barry Hauck; a sister, Grace Newcomer; a half-brother, James Young, and a half-sister, Betty Thomas.
Friends and relatives will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery in McEwensville.
In lieu of flowers donations in Gladys’ memory are requested to the American Lung Association.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
