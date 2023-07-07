Phyllis M. Heim

LEWISBURG — Phyllis Marian (Haney) Heim, 91, of Lewisburg, formerly of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Friday, July 7, 2023, at home.
Born September 19, 1931, in Lewisburg, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Harry, Sr. and Ethel (Everett) Haney. On November 2, 1952, in Mifflinburg, she married Paul L. Heim, who preceded her in death May 22, 2015.
Phyllis was a 1949 graduate of Mifflinburg High School, the Thomas Jefferson Medical College School of Nursing, Williamsport Area Community College with an associate of applied science in advertising art, and earned a bachelor of science and nursing at the College of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois.
She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Phyllis was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
She was active in Girl Scouts, serving as a leader and camp nurse for over 20 years, Queen Mother in the Red Hat Society, Lewisburg Garden Club past president, active member of the Order of Eastern Star #394, and a life member of the Union County Historical Society.
Surviving are five daughters and three sons-in-law, Karen and Fred Teichman of Lewisburg, Julia Heim and Jeff Hoyt, Sr. of Lewisburg, Barbara and Steven Conway of Glenwood, Maryland, Elizabeth O’Neil of Palatine, Illinois, and Susan Call of Epsom, New Hampshire; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Janet Haney of Phoenixville, and Harry, Jr. and Joy Haney of Camillus, New York; one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Donald Seebold of Mifflinburg; 11 much loved grandchildren and their spouses, Christine Teichman Clark (Timothy), Jennifer Treas (Paul), Christopher Benfer (Megan), Kimberly Martin (Matthew), Emmeline Conway, Shane Conway, and Vander Conway, Paul O’Neil, Aaron O’Neil, Ryan Hamilton, and Jennifer Hamilton (Ashton Payne); 6 much loved great-grandchildren, Georgia Treas, Lily Treas, Madalyn Benfer, Jacob Benfer, Ava Martin, and Raven Payne; and one sister-in-law, Marion Heim Heckler of Riverside, Rhode Island.
She was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Heim; two brothers, John “Jack” Haney, and Donald Haney; and one sister, Nancy Joyce Haney.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Rd., Lewisburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 11, with Minister Beverly Hoffman and Rev. Steven Middernacht officiating.
Private burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
