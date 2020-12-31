MILTON — Hulda S. (Krick) Ditzler, 101, of Milton, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Sept. 30, 1919, in Beaver Springs and was the daughter of the late Lester and Jennie (Heeter) Krick.
On Aug. 7, 1937, Hulda married the late Harry F. Ditzler and they celebrated 71 years of marriage together until his death on May 22, 2009.
Hulda was a life member of Follmer Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed cooking and baking.
She is survived by one son, Jesse Ditzler of Milton; one daughter, Jo Ann Snyder of Milton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Letha Krick and Paul and Gloria Krick, all of Limestonville; and one sister, Pauline Shuler of Jersey Shore.
In addition to her parents and husband Hulda was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Snook and Margaret Himes.
The family would like to thank the staff at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center for their excellent care while Hulda was a resident there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Follmer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 72, Potts Grove, PA 17865.
Due to the current COVID restrictions a celebration of life service will be held at later date. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
For online condolences, visito www.DaleRanck.com.
