SELINSGROVE — Margaret “Peg” Frischenmeyer, 89, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland. She was the wife of the late John R. Frischenmeyer, who preceded her in death on September 28, 1993.
Margaret was born on June 11, 1933 in Watsontown. She was the daughter of the late Max and Annetta (Dreisbach) Allen. She was a 1951 graduate of Watsontown High School and then furthered her education to receive her Nursing Certificate. She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 10 years at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She later owned and operated Peg’s Gifts and Goodies for close to 20 years at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market and Gratz Farmer’s Market.
Peg was a member of the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. She was an avid baker, seamstress, and enjoyed making crafts. Peg also volunteered with the Red Cross blood mobile.
Margaret is survived by her six children: Thomas Reed, Michael Reed, Cynthia Lockuff, Carla Beck, Julie Shipe, and Rebecca Reed; 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a sister Varissa Frantz, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Elaine Reed.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 573 W. Sassafras Street, Selinsgrove followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor William Foss officiating. A luncheon will be provided after the service. Burial will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Peg to the Red Cross Sunbury Area Chapter, 30 N. 5th Street, Sunbury, PA 17801. Arrangements by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.
