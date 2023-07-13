MILTON — Ruth (Werley) Swanger 95, of Milton passed away on July 11, 2023, at her home.
Born in Lewisburg on September 2, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie (Rowe) Werley. She was married on June 6, 1947, to W.C. “Jiggs” Swanger, Jr. who died on April 6, 2015. They were married for over 67 years.
Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Milton High School, where she was a cheerleader. Ruth was the coordinator for Lewisburg-Milton Meals on Wheels for 12 years. Earlier she worked at J.J. Newberry’s in Milton and at Sylvania in Montoursville. She was an avid bowler for many years.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Swanger and his lifelong companion, Carla Miller of Lewisburg, and Gerald Swanger and wife, Susan of Shinglehouse; five grandchildren, Benjamin Dearman and wife Jamie of Enfield, N.H., Gretchen Long and husband Justin of Mifflinburg, Andrew Swanger and wife Kristy of Montgomery, Curtis Swanger of Milton, and Chad Swanger of New Columbia; and five great-grandchildren, Logan, Quenton, Ella, Collin, and Zion.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three sisters, Leah Keiser, Romayne Williams, and Myra Moore.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, with Vicar Mindy Bartholomew officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Pennsylvania SPCA Central PA Center, 1467 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.