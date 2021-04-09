MILTON — Carrie E. Bastian, 95, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home.
Born Feb. 20, 1926, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Sally (Trate) Weigold. She was married to the late Robert S. Bastian. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage until his death in 1993.
Carrie was a 1944 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for the Milton School District.
She was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was active with her children’s activities and enjoyed sewing and embroidery.
Carrie is survived by five children, William E. Bastian, Joyce A. Bastian of Watsontown, Robert F. Bastian of South Carolina, David W. Bastian of Milton, and Dennis Bastian of Milton; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Walter L. Bastian; three sisters, Betty Runkle, Anna Black, and Sally Yohn; and three brothers, William Weigold, Walter Weigold and Franklin Weigold.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 1 with the Rev. Barbara York officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Carrie’s name may be made to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton, PA 17847.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
