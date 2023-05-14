WHITE DEER — Kim M. (Tucker) Reynolds 61, of White Deer, passed away on May 12, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport. Born in Williamsport on December 14, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Mona (Gundrum) Tucker. She was married in 1990 to John C. Reynolds, who survives.
Kim was a 1979 graduate of Milton High School and the McCann School of Business. She worked at the Coup Agency in Milton and earlier she had worked at American Home Foods and at Geisinger Medical Center. Kim enjoyed gardening, going to the casinos, and playing bingo. She loved all animals. Kim most importantly enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, John; a daughter, Stefany Reynolds Clark and husband, Adam of Milton; a sister, Leslie Tucker of New Jersey; three brothers, Clinton Tucker, Jr and wife, Jill of Milton, Charles Tucker and wife, Sue of Mifflinburg, and Stephen Tucker and wife, Tammie of Lewisburg; and four grandchildren, Jack Reynolds, Lola Clark, Madison Clark, and Maverick Clark.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
