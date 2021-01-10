LEWISBURG — Marion Gibson “Gib” Loyd, 82, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Phoebe Home in Allentown.
He was the husband of Barbara F. (Ferber) Loyd for 59 years last October. Born in Porterdale, Ga., he was the son of the late Boyce and Marion (Andrews) Loyd.
He spent most of his career with the former Rea and Derick Drug Stores (now CVS) as the director of Advertising. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and honorably served in the United States Army. A gifted athlete, Gib was recruited to play Major League Baseball out of high school, and that love of sports remained until the time of his passing. He enjoyed golf and bowling in particular and could play a round of golf right handed or left handed well into his 70s.
His universe, however, was his family — Barb and Nikki and more recently, Doug. To know Gib was to know a story (or 10) about Nikki and the love and pride he had for his only daughter.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by a daughter, Dr. Nicole L. Loyd and son-in-law Dr. Douglas B. Stairs, of Breinigsville.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Commented