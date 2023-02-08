MILTON — Margaret A. “Peggy” (Berger) Cronrath, 73, of Milton, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born July 19, 1949, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leslie A. Berger and Joan (Fillman) Berger, who survives. On April 6, 1966, she married George R. Cronrath, who preceded her in death August 31, 2002. Together they celebrated 36 years of marriage.
Peggy graduated from Empire Beauty School where she earned her Cosmetology Teacher License. She owned and operated the former Peggy’s Beauty Shop, Watsontown.
She was a member of Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, White Deer.
In earlier years she enjoyed boating, reading and sewing.
Surviving in addition to her mother are one son, Peter Cronrath; one daughter, Marnie Baker; one sister, Leslie JoAnn Trutt; one brother, Barry Berger; and four grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by one brother, Steve Berger; and one sister, Deborah Lynch.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, at Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, 2155 White Deer Pike, New Columbia, PA 17856.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
