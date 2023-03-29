HOMERVILLE, Ga. — Loretta J. Smith, of Homerville, GA, went home to be with Jesus on March 25, 2023, at age 69.
Loretta was born to Lillie and Bruce Miller on January 1, 1954, in Lewisburg, PA. Loretta was the first baby born in Lewisburg that year, naming her the “New Years Baby”. She was the youngest child of Lillie and Bruce.
Loretta met her husband Wayne Smith in December 1999 and they married October 21, 2001. Loretta had four children in a previous marriage. Her oldest son, Brian Burrell, preceded her in death. Her surviving children are Shane Burrell of Watsontown, PA, April Hilner of Watsontown, PA, and Jason Burrell of Johnson City, TN.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife and mother, Loretta grew up in a home surrounded by faith and music. She went on to be a country gospel singer and songwriter, ministering in church events. One of her songs was recorded in Nashville. She loved Jesus more than anything and instilled her great faith in her family. Throughout Loretta’s entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God. Loretta was a dedicated member of her church for years. She was a lead singer on the worship team and happily and humbly served in numerous areas of the church.
Loretta valued time spent with family most of all, and in her last days stated that family togetherness is what makes a person rich. In her free time, she enjoyed singing, floral gardening, sewing, cooking and baking for her family, playing games, and time with God.
Loretta joins her mother Lillie Miller and father Bruce Miller, her brothers Claire Miller, Bob Miller, Kenneth Miller, and Larry Miller and her sister Regina Ross in Heaven. She is survived by husband Wayne Smith of Homerville, GA, son Shane Burrell of Watsontown, PA and his wife Mary and daughter Shania, daughter April Hilner of Watsontown, PA and her husband James and children Gabrielle Murray and Dawson Hilner, and son Jason Burrell and his wife Sherry and their children Nathaniel Carrier, Tyler Carrier, Dustin Carroll, Dillon Carroll and Courtney Carroll, as well as a great granddaughter Allison Bolthouse. She is also survived by sisters: Roberta Erdley, Janet Pursel, Betty Wallace, Arlena Kratzer, Christine Kratzer, and June Rowe, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Freedom Life Church in Milton, PA on April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.