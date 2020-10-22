MILTON — Alice J. Roush, 80, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Sept. 8, 1940, in Sunbury, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Cassel) McDonald. She was married to Jerrold Roush. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Alice was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Buffalo Valley Dairy, Milton Shoe Factory, and was a library aide at the Montandon Elementary School.
She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Shawn and Michael; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Elizabeth Shaffer.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother, who raised her Anna McDonald and a brother, David McDonald.
Following Alice’s wished private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
