NEW COLUMBIA — Danny R. Baker, 72, of New Columbia, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born on September 24, 1950, and was the adopted son of his grandparents, the late Robert and Elmira (Garrison) Baker.
Danny served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War.
On May 15, 1971, He married the former Betty L. (Pannabaker), who survives of New Columbia, and together they celebrated 51 years of marriage this year.
Danny worked for Con Agra, Milton for 46 years and retired on February 1, 2014. He was a member of Turbotville VFW Post #7206, NHRA and the Marine Corps League. Danny enjoyed drag racing, hunting, fishing, camping and working in his garage.
In addition to his wife, Danny is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brian Falso of Northumberland; two grandchildren, Kaycee and her husband Tom Rambo of Bloomsburg and Ryan Metzger of Northumberland; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Ross and Olivia Rambo; and one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Roxie Baker of Milton.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by one brother, Barry Baker.
All services for Danny are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
For Online Condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
