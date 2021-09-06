DANVILLE - Connor A. Welch, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 26, 2021, at his home in Danville.
Born Feb. 5, 1993, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Kevin and Paulette (Sahula) Welch of Milton.
Connor was a 2011 graduate of Milton High School and graduated magna cum laude from Bloomsburg University in 2017. Since graduation he worked in the banking industry as a financial analyst. Connor’s passions included live music and spending time outdoors, especially snowboarding, hiking, and kayaking with his friends and family.
Surviving are his parents; two brothers, Kieran and Aidan Welch, both of Milton; paternal grandparents, Carol and Stephen Welch of Centre Hall; aunts and uncles, Abby Sahula of Lancaster, Doug and Shari Welch of Centre Hall, and Heather Welch of Rebersburg; and cousins, Janelle Welch, Colton Treaster, and Dylan Treaster.
Connor was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gail and Charles Patterson.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 42 S. Fourth St, Lewisburg. Following the service friends and family are invited for light refreshments, visiting, and remembering Connor from 4:30-6:30.
In Connor’s memory, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at remembering.connor.aka.karl@gmail.com.
