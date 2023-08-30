NEW COLUMBIA — Spencer L. Trutt, 85, of Reedy Road, New Columbia, passed away on August 20, 2023, at his home. Born at home in New Columbia on November 10, 1937, he was the son of the late Richard and Pauline (Ranck) Trutt.
Spencer attended Milton Schools and he worked at American Home Foods for 36 years until he retired in 2000. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Milton.
He is survived by four children, Patricia Wilver of Milton, Paul Trutt of Milton, Philip Trutt of New Columbia, and Lori Phelps of Long Beach, CA; three sisters, Dorothy Black of New Columbia, Bonnie Showers of West Milton, and Nettie Vanwhy of Montgomery; and seven grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on October 21, 2023, in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to Evangelical Hospice, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St Milton, PA 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
