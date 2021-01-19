MILTON — Gary W. Regelman, 68, Milton, son of the late LaRue and Margaret “Peg” Regelman of Emporium, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born Feb. 24, 1952 in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane Schager Regelman, and three children Philip Regelman (Molly Warnick) of Somerset, Stacie Regelman (Josh Criswell) of Boston, Mass. and Nicholas Regelman of Williamsport; and his five grandchildren, Elijah, Levi, Sally, Natalie and Reagan. He is also survived by his twin sister, Mary Hardie, of Huntingdon, and one brother, Stephen Regelman (Rose) of Johnsonburg, along with many nieces and nephews.
Gary was a dedicated employee of ACF Industries where he worked as a draftsman, inspector and engineer for over 30 years. He retired in 2011. Gary was an avid fisherman and enjoyed sharing his skills with his children and others.
A private service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Maria Hall Hospice, 190 Maria Hall Road, Danville, PA 17821.
