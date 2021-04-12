TURBOTVILLE — Judith A. Miller, 81, formerly Judith Swope, of Turbotville, Pa., died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Lewes, Del., after a long battle with dementia.
She is survived by a daughter, Jo Reichard, of Dillsburg, Pa.; two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; also three sisters, Kay Toosi and husband, of Gaithersburg, Md., Diane Sampsell and husband, of Montgomery, Pa., Vicki Spinelli and husband, of Grasonville, Md., and a brother, Robert Swope Jr., and wife, of New Hope, Va.
She was predeceased by a son, James K. Lehman.
A memorial service will be held in Turbotville sometime early summer. www.pippinfuneralhome.com
