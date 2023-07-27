MILTON — Franklin H. Wert, 70, of Turbot Avenue, Milton, passed away on July 26, 2023, at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Jersey Shore. Born in Sunbury on September 22, 1952, he was the son of the late William and Harriet (Troutman) Wert. He was married in St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church on March 29, 1969, to the former Sharon Robinson, who survives. His death breaks a 54-year marital bond.
Frank and Sharon were inseparable for all those years doing everything together, especially supporting their son, Corey in his bowling endeavors whether on the lanes, coaching the kid, or serving on state boards. Frank and Corey bowled together on Thursday nights for 30 seasons after Corey’s college graduation. Frank and Sharon also square danced for many years with the Penn Wheelers, attending national conventions in Cincinnati, St. Louis, and San Antonio.
Frank was a 1970 graduate of Milton High School and he worked at ConAgra Foods, formerly Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee products, retiring in 2019 after 49 years of employment. He was trained in most jobs there but spent the majority of the time as a can seam operator. He was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; a son Corey and wife, Shawndra of Selinsgrove; a brother, William of North Carolina; four step grandchildren, Hunter, Brooklyn, Katrina, and Gavin; numerous nieces and nephews; and a grand fur baby, Bella.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Esther; his mother-in-law, Clara Robinson; brothers and sisters in law, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bower, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Sampsell, and Mr. and Mrs. Pete Robinson; and nephews, Todd Kaufman, and Craig Robinson.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, July 31, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery in Milton.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church or to the Pennsylvania SPCA Central PA Center, 1467 Bloom Rd., Danville, PA 17821
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
