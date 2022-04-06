Etheljean G. Shiver

MILTON — Etheljean G. (Keefer) Shiver, 81, of Williamsport, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Roseview Center.
Born Sept. 24, 1940, in Mahoning Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Grace E. (Fetzer) Keefer.
Etheljean was a 1959 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She worked all her younger years helping her father run and operate the former Keefer’s Home for the Aged, on Campbell Street, until her father’s death in 1972. After that she went back to college and received her accounting degree. She worked numerous places such as Ocker’s Fuel Oil and Staimen Recycling until her retirement.
She was a member of the former High Street United Methodist Church and is currently a member of Covenant Central Presbyterian Church. Etheljean was a simple lady who enjoyed spending time at home. She also enjoyed attending church when she was able, spending time with her family, especially around the holidays, and loved listening to gospel music.
Surviving are a daughter Jackie M. Ecker (Ken); granddaughter Cassi Wadsworth (Erik); grandson Kurtis Ecker (Megan); three great-grandchildren, Kenneth Regel, Aailea Wadsworth; and Landon Wadsworth; brother Erlyn Keefer (Mary); three nephews, Jack and Wayne Beiber and Rick Keefer; a niece Carol Pursel; and her good friends Brenda Garver and Dee O’Donnell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Marie Adams; sister Aida Confer (Jake); infant sister Grace Elizabeth Keefer; and a niece Marion Bieber.
A funeral service to honor the life of Etheljean will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Lewisburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Etheljean’s name to the Covenant Central Presbyterian Church, 807 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements areentrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.
