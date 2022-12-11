MILTON — Paula D. (Mensch) Guffey, 72, of Sandy Circle, Milton, passed away on December 8. 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born in Forest Hill on November 9, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Wagner) Mensch. She was married to David M. Guffey who survives.
Paula was a 1968 graduate of Milton High School, and she worked as an Insurance Agent for Nationwide Insurance. She was a proud foreign exchange parent for 15 years. Paula collected dolls and she enjoyed doing ceramics and knitting.
She is survived by her husband, David; two sons, David P. Guffey and wife, Janelle of South Carolina, and Brian M. Guffey of New Mexico; three brothers, Bruce Mensch, Guy Mensch, and Jeff Mensch; and a sister, Kay Mathias.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton where, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
