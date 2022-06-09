MILTON — Lettie A. Davis, 80, of Milton, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Oct. 27, 1941, in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Paul M. and Lettie P. Davis.
Lettie received her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Education from Penn State University and her Master’s of Education from the University of Pittsburgh.
She worked for State College and Penn Trafford school districts.
Lettie’s interests included hiking, camping, dog training, therapy dog work, traveling, photography, geology, archeology, art and Native American studies.
Surviving are a nephew, Richard DeFluri of State College, and a great-nephew, Blake DeFluri (Elliot), of Long Beach, CA.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
