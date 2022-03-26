Chester L. Arthur

Chester LaRue Arthur
1937-2022
…settles into the snow a new fallen leaf that left behind a loving tree…
Former son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, veteran, lay speaker, policeman, Justice of the Peace, author/writer, missionary, home builder, business owner, and friend died surrounded by his family on 2/23/22.
Born at home on 9/25/37 near Lairdsville, PA (although birth certificate dated 9/27/37). The son of Grant and Jean (Harding) Arthur. A graduate of Hughesville High School, he later attended Elizabethtown College where he was an officer with the campus police department. Mr. Arthur held a B.A. degree from Davis and Elkins College. He lived in seven states over the years and visited over 40.
He was a member of John F. Laedlein Lodge No. 707 F.&A.M., The Valley of Williamsport Scottish Rite Bodies and Irem Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. of Wilkes-Barre, PA.
He served in U.S. Army Reserves April 1955-1963.
Mr. Arthur and his family traveled for two years doing volunteer work full-time. Prior to this he was involved in home construction and operated his own businesses. He worked for an international company throughout Central Pennsylvania for 15 years in the 1960-70s and was well-known to many. He also owned and operated a theme restaurant until he was injured in an accident in the 1980s.
A history “nut” he wrote and published articles in Now and Then magazine. His interest in genealogy and history gave rise to many stories he created for family and friends.
A frequent outspoken activist in Ohio and Iowa where he represented the voice of the average American in local concerns pertaining to health and safety issues.
A popular lay preacher in multiple Ohio churches. He was devoted to the gospel, common-sense, and non-political correctness.
Always an inquiring mind, he collected photographs and information on a clandestine grave of a civil war veteran located in the woods near Montgomery, PA. This work is quoted by the Sun Gazette in later years.
He loved his family completely.
Chester is survived by his wife, Salinda (Moyer) Arthur. His son Mark Arthur, and his wife Rose, their son Jason Skislak and his wife Katie and daughter Lola. Daughter Rachel Arthur, and her husband Rick Christ, their son Jayden. Daughter Kristina (Arthur) Samson, her husband Nick, and their daughter Brianne. Daughter Sara (Arthur) Roberts, her husband Cody, and son Micah. His sister Helen George and her daughter Dina George. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Larry Arthur, and his parents, Grant and Jean Arthur.
Comfort is found in these words:
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am in a thousand winds that blow, I am the softly falling snow.
I am the gentle showers of rain, I am the fields of ripening grain.
I am in the morning hush,
I am in the graceful rush
Of beautiful birds in circling flight, I am the starshine of the night.
I am in the flowers that bloom, I am in a quiet room.
I am in the birds that sing, I am in each lovely thing.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there. I did not die.
-Mary Frye
Following the wishes of the deceased, a private family service will be held at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, VA, in April. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriners Hospitals for Children (https://lovetotherescue.org/), your local masonic lodge, or planting memorial tree(s) in the Appalachian Forest (www.thetreesremember.com/memorial-trees). Chet was also an avid believer in preparedness so please take this opportunity to ensure your family has enough food and medical supplies on hand for three days in case of emergencies.
