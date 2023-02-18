Donaud A. Wesner

MILTON — Donaud (Andy) Andrew Wesner, 65, of Milton.
Early on February 17, 2023, Andy Wesner went home to be with his Savior and best friend, Jesus Christ. Andy was born on December 14, 1957, in Lewisburg, the son of Donaud H. Wesner and Joyce A. Hettinger Wesner. He graduated in 1975 from Milton High School, along with his father and aunt, who were receiving their GED's. On April 23, 1988, he married the former Nancy Arnold at First Baptist Church of Milton, where he was a member.
Andy worked at several occupations in his life: Electrician, home builder, brick and block layer, and bouncer at a local restaurant and bar. He didn't have to do much " bouncing" because the college students respected him so much that they followed his direction.
His most well-known profession was magician. Known as "The Great Donaud," he was extremely talented, performing stage and close-up magic, as well as escapes, in several states. He performed Houdini's Water Torture Cell escape, immersing himself in 200 gallons of water, at a Milton Harvest Festival.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two step-children, Timothy Bowers (Angela), and Kim Bowers Antolick (Jeffrey); two step-grandchildren, Taylor Bowers and Wesley Bowers; one step-great grandson, Bryson Morris; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, February 22 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 316 Golf Course Road, Milton, with visitation from 1-2 p.m.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
