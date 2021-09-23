MILTON - Kathleen A. Rearick, 79, of Columbia Ave., Milton, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born May 20, 1942, in Braddock, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Donachy) Yocca. She was married July 21, 1961, to Edward Rearick who preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2019.
Kathy was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School and she worked as a secretary at American Home Foods in Milton. She then worked briefly for the Daily Item and then Country Cupboard. Kathy was an avid golfer and a member at Turbot Hills and then Wynding Brook Golf Club, where she made many lifelong friends. She liked to play bingo and cards and she enjoyed going to lunch with the ladies she worked with and with some of her classmates. More than anything Kathy loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Benfer and husband, Jon of Danville; a son, Wayne Rearick of Milton; two half-brothers, Russell and Ronald Yocca of Pittsburgh and a half-sister, Donna Smith of Irwin.
Kathy was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Yocca, a sister, Mary Skillman; and a half-brother, Steve Yocca.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11 with the Rev. John H. Shaw III officiating. Inurnment will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.