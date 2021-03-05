Joseph F. Nickey Jr.

MILTON — Joseph F. “Joe” Nickey Jr., 87, of Milton, died March 5, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Milton on Sept. 12, 1933.
Joe was married to the late Nancy Miller for 65 years and they have four children.
Sue (daughter) Gomez, Joe (son) and (Chris daughter in-law) Nickey, Peggy (daughter) and Marc (son-in-law) Hafer, and Frank (son, deceased). Joe also had seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Milton High School and a long-time resident of Milton. He was a 50-year member of the First Baptist Church, Milton. Joe resided at Rockwell Center until recently being transferred to Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Joe retired after 35 years of service at Glen Grey Brick Company, where he was a loyal and dedicated employee.
Joe and Nancy loved to travel, enjoyed watching many sports and spending time with their family.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date in the Summer. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
