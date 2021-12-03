MILTON — William L. Stahl, 58, of Milton passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on Jan. 21, 1963, he was the son of the late Clifford Harley and Wanda Jean (Zike) Stahl. He was married to the former Linda Unangst. Together they celebrated 27 years of marriage.
William was a 1982 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He had worked as a mechanic for Walmart.
He had served in the US army and was a member of the American Legion, Loyal Order of Moose and was formerly a Boy Scout.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Billie Jo Houtz and her husband Jim of Middleburg, Aprile Englehart of Mifflinburg and William R. Moyer and his wife Bobbie of Turbotville, 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Samuel Stahl of Kentucky; and a sister, Gail Stahl of Honesdale.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Stahl.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 1 with his brother Samuel Stahl and Rev Ken Paulhamus officiating.
Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
