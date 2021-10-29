TURBOTVILLE — Margot Veronica Hastings (Breslin), of Turbotville, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed into our blessed mother’s arms on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in San Francisco.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where a Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 800 Mulberry St., Montoursville with Father Michael McCormick officiating.
