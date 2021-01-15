MILTON - Richard “Dick” L. George, 86, of Milton, passed to eternal peace Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after a brief illness.
Born Oct. 3, 1934, in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Ralph and Bernice(Snyder) George. In 1958, Dick married the love of his life, Joan Lucille (Kieser), and they celebrated 59 years of marriage before her passing in 2018. Dick lovingly and selflessly took care of Joan in their home for many years during her lengthy illness.
Dick was a 1952 graduate of Lewisburg High School where he was a pitcher for the baseball team and acquired the nickname “Lefty” for his southpaw delivery from the pitching mound.
Following high school, he served in the US Army and was stationed in France. After his arrival back home, he returned to the field for the Pioneer baseball team to play the game he loved.
He was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
Dick was employed by PPL for over 40 years and retired as chief lineman in 1995. After retirement, he found great satisfaction in supporting people in need and getting to know those he met during his part time employment for the USTA transportation service.
The Civil War was of great interest to Dick and he spent many hours reading and watching documentaries on this period of American history. He was a member of the American Legion and the Loyal Order of Moose in Milton. He was an avid fan of football and baseball, especially the Eagles and Phillies. However, his favorite part of being a sports fan was talking about his teams and watching their games with family and friends.
Dick was, above all else, a loving, caring, and selfless father and PopPop, who treasured every moment with his family. Moments spent with his grandchildren Jacob, Kimberly, and Nick especially brought him happiness and joy. Hunting with his son, son-in-law, and grandson was also an activity he cherished. He loved going to his cabin, the Chestnut Ridge Rod & Gun Club in Laporte, of which he was the last original member. Going to the cabin on the weekends with his family and friends was one of his favorite pastimes, and he especially relished the long games of pinochle they would play there.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Tina Coates (husband Joseph) of Danville and Wendy Brown of New Columbia; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Kieser) Ness, Nick Herbst, Jacob Brown; and two sisters, Peggy (husband Butch) Fisher of Lewisburg and Barbara (husband Bob) Dalton of North Carolina.
Dick was predeceased in 2002 by his beloved son, Charles “Chuck” Kieser.
Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Richard and Joan George for the restoration of the Bethany United Methodist Church, and sent to Bethany United Methodist Church, 107 S. Front St., Milton, PA 17847.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 22, at the West Milton United Methodist Church, 310 High St., West Milton. Funeral services will begin at noon with the Rev. Willliam McNeal officiating.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
