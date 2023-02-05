MILTON — Larue C. Geiger Sr., of Muddy Run Road, Milton passed away on February 3, 2023, at his home. Born in Lewisburg on July 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Roy and Agnes (Mordan) Geiger. He was married to the former Eleanor Guisewite who preceded him in death in 2008.
Larue was a graduate of Milton High School and he retired from Crest Homes in Milton, he previously worked for Masonite.
He is survived by a daughter, Donna Robbins and husband, Albert of Allenwood; a son, Larue Geiger Jr. and wife, Robin of Mifflinburg; a brother, Donald Geiger; seven grandchildren, Jen, Laura, Stacey, Teresa, Mike, Michele, and Carleigh; 12 great-grandchildren, Will, Anthony, Sam, Charlie, Lyla, Mikah, Maya, Trey, D’Vora, Clementine, Bender, and Gabe; and a great-great-granddaughter, Eleanor Mae.
Larue was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Geiger.
Friends and relatives will be received from 9:30-11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Burial will follow in Old Cedars Cemetery in Swengel.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
