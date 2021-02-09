WATSONTOWN - Elinor “Jane” Foust, 77, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home.
Born Feb. 10, 1943, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late James B. Sr. and Marian (Voris) Croft. She married Robert H. Foust on Sept. 8, 1962, and they have celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Jane was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School. She and her husband, Robert, have resided in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, and Watsontown.
Surviving besides her husband, are her three children, Christina Finck, of Milton, Roberta “Bertie” Frost, and Steven Foust, both of Watsontown; seven grandchildren, Katherine (McCollum) Engel, Bryce McCollum, Samantha Foust, Tyler Foust, Andrew Finck, Jenna (Foust) Poust, and Noah Finck; four great-grandchildren, Rileigh, Harper, Carter Engel, and Owen Foust; and one brother, James B. Croft Jr.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 602 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
