MILTON — Bonnie L. (Neuhard) Bender, 76, of Milton, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Feb. 26, 1944, in Lewisburg, and was the daughter of the late Leon and Alice (Baumgartner) Neuhard.
Bonnie was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1962. After school she went on to work for Moore Business Forms, Lewisburg, where she did data entry for the shipping department.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Milton, and enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the piano for church services. Bonnie also enjoyed dancing, hiking, swimming and kayaking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren and mother.
Bonnie is survived by one son, Lee Bender and his girlfriend, Anjel Baier of Milton; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry Bender and Ronn Lassiter II of Montoursville, Dianne and Dave Whipple of Northumberland and Kristy and Shawn Burns of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. All Pa. Dept. of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. A private funeral service will follow at 11 with Associate Pastor Janette Perez-Berge from Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, Milton officiating. Burial will take place at a later time at the convenience of the family in Milton Cemetery.
Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
