MILTON — Winifred M. Long Knouse, 99, of Milton passed away on Aug. 13, 2022, at the Rockwell Center in Milton. Born in the Muncy Hills on May 2, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lena May (Michaels) Fuller. She was married to the late Charles Long and then the late George Knouse.
Winifred attended The Wertman School in Muncy before leaving school in the 10th grade with her working papers to work the fields picking vegetables. Her mother passed when she was 5 and she was put out to work in the Muncy Hills, where she lived with George and Lizzie Beaver from 8-15 years old as a hired hand. She worked at the Milton Shoe Factory for 25 years before retiring in the 1980s. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Lewisburg, and she previously attended Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Montandon for many years. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, Bible study, bingo. Winifred was noted for her apple pie, and she enjoyed her time with her family and friends.
She is survived by four children, Shirley Thomas and husband Herb of Middletown, Charles Greiner and wife Sharon of Milton, Robert Long and wife Jane of Milton, David Long and wife Cora of Milton, and Terry Long and wife Cindy of Montandon; five siblings, Gene Fuller, Francis Burley, Lois Coats, Ethany Probst and Lucinda Schreck; step children Larry Knouse and wife Barb, and Barry Knouse; step daughters-in-law, Brenda Knouse and Linda Knouse; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; eight siblings, Leroy, Leonard, Harold, Clayton, Edward, George, and Melvin Fuller, and Naomi Leidecker; and two stepchildren, Tony Knouse, and Orpha Knouse.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 on Monday, Aug. 22, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2823 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837, where a memorial service will be held at 11:30 with Pastor Rob Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery in Milton.
The family will provide flowers and ask that memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Christian Fellowship.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
